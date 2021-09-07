INDIANAPOLIS — Catalina Snacks is introducing Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes, a new line of low-carb, low-sugar snacks.

The mixes combine Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Cereal pieces alongside traditional party mix ingredients like cashews, chickpea pretzels, almonds, pecans and cheese crisps. Containing 9 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar or less per serving, the snack mixes come in four varieties: Traditional, Spicy Kick, Cheddar and Creamy Ranch.

The Traditional mix is made with Catalina Crunch Cereal with pecans, cashews and chickpea pretzels in a seasoning blend of garlic and onion. Each 1-oz serving contains 140 calories and 5 grams of protein.

The Spicy Kick variety includes Catalina Crunch Cereal, cashews, cheese crisps and chickpea pretzels seasoned with paprika, onion, garlic, hot peppers and spices. Each 1-oz serving contains 120 calories and 8 grams of protein.

The Cheddar flavor features Catalina Crunch Cereal, chickpea pretzels, cheese crisps and cashews sprinkled with mild cheddar cheese seasoning. Each 1-oz serving contains 120 calories and 8 grams of protein.

The Creamy Ranch offering contains Catalina Crunch Cereal, pecans, almonds and chickpea pretzels with a buttermilk ranch seasoning. Each 1-oz serving contains 140 calories and 5 grams of protein.

“Catalina Crunch has always been my creative outlet when I couldn't find satisfying alternatives for my favorite foods,” said Krishna Kaliannan, founder and chief executive officer of Catalina Snacks. “Our first and foremost goal has been to make the best tasting foods that are actually better for you, and we are thrilled to introduce our first savory snacks. These better-for-you party mixes combine all my favorites into one bag to create a cleaner snacking option that is protein- and fiber-filled.”

Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes are available on the company’s website for $39 per pack of four 6-oz pouches with additional retailers to follow.

Along with its new Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes, Catalina Snacks is debuting a refreshed brand identity, including a new logo, icon, tagline and brand colors.

“We continue to evolve as a brand and a company,” said Joel Warady, president of Catalina Snacks. “As we enter our third product category within the keto-friendly lifestyle, it is important for us to have a consistent family look across our now 22 available SKUs. We believe that with our new packaging and distinctive brand identity, it will be easier for consumers seeking our products to find them on shelves, no matter where they are merchandised in store.”