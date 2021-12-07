DETROIT — Little Caesars has joined forces with Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. to launch a new pizza topped with plant-based pepperoni.

The Planteroni Pizza features Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni, made with wheat gluten, potato protein, pea protein and fava bean protein and seasoned with fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika. Field Roast, a brand of Maple Leaf subsidiary Greenleaf Foods SPC, first debuted its plant-based pepperoni earlier this year.

"This is a huge moment for pizza lovers because for the first time, they have access to a zesty, bold, plant-based pepperoni made with pea protein that absolutely delivers on taste," said Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods. "We believe every occasion deserves bold, inspired flavors — we're excited to work with Little Caesars to deliver on that promise."

The new pizza is available at Little Caesars locations in the cities and suburbs of Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Portland and Detroit. Customers may order a regular Planteroni Pizza for $8.49, a Slices-N-Sticks product consisting of half Planteroni Pizza and half breadsticks for $8, or add Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni as a topping on any custom pizza.

"Planteroni delivers a plant-based version of the delicious flavor of America's most popular pizza topping, and you need to taste it to believe it," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer for Little Caesars. "This product is really going to surprise and delight our customers."