LOS ANGELES — Barebells Functional Foods LLC is putting a plant-based spin on its protein bars with two new offerings.

Barebells plant-based salty peanut and hazelnut nougat bars feature a blend of soy protein, pea protein and rice protein and are sweetened with maltitol, oligofructose and sucralose. Both bars are made with cocoa butter, unsweetened chocolate, soy crisp, rice flour and cocoa and are certified vegan. Formulated with no added sugars or palm oil, each Barebells plant-based bar contains 210 calories, 15 grams of protein and 9 grams of fat.

"We are so excited to introduce a plant-based spin on our best-selling bars," said Ben Jones, chief executive officer of Barebells Functional Foods. "With our new line, we have the opportunity to bring the best tasting protein bars on the market, now as a plant-based alternative, reaching a broader customer base as we expand internationally."

The new additions are Barebells' first plant-based products to launch in the US, joining the brand’s current lineup of chocolate dough, crunchy fudge, hazelnut and nougat, cookies and cream, caramel cashew, white chocolate almond, and salty peanut flavors made with milk proteins. Barebells bars are available for purchase on the company’s website.