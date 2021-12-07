CORONA, CALIF. — Food For Life Baking Co. is expanding its low-sodium product portfolio with the launch of new muffins, tortillas and cereal.

Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless English Muffins, Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless Crunchy Cereal and Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Flourless Tortillas are certified organic, vegan and free from preservatives, artificial colors and flavors.

The new products do not include flour, instead utilizing a combination of freshly sprouted grains and legumes. According to the company, the sprouting process releases enzymes that maximize nutritional content and promote better digestion.

“Our Ezekiel 4:9 Low Sodium Sprouted Whole Grain Bread is very popular with our customers, and we felt compelled to create more delicious and healthful low-sodium options,” said Gary Torres, a Food for Life company principal. “We are thrilled to expand the line with three new products for those who cannot or prefer not to have added salt.”

The new products are available in the freezer aisle at natural food stores and supermarkets across the United States.