ISLANDIA, NY. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, is expanding its line of Entenmann’s Minis individually-wrapped desserts with the launch of Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies. The new sweet goods feature a fudgy consistency, layer of chocolate icing and colorful sprinkles.

“At Entenmann’s, we’re always looking for big — and mini — ways to bring some fun to snack time,” said Catherine Danielowich, brand manager at Entenmann’s. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the latest release of Minis Sprinkled Iced Brownies and are confident that our fans will love them as much as we do.”

Entenmann’s Minis portfolio also includes apple and blueberry snack pies, crème-filled fudge cakes, fudge iced golden cakes, pound cakes, and brownie chocolate chip.