Slim-through dimensions in stealth vertex units from Fortress Technology are conducive to rapidly funneling one bag worth of product at a time as it drops from the scale, reaching a higher rate of bags per minute. Designed to isolate and separate metallic materials in snack packing lines — including pretzels, nuts, popcorns, cereal and potato chips — the inline system slots easily between VFFS pouch packing systems and weighing lines.

(416) 752-2898 • www.fortresstechnology.com