RICHMOND, BC. — Nature’s Path Organic Foods is expanding its EnviroKidz line with new certified organic waffles geared toward children.

The new waffles are available in two flavors: Penguin Party (cinnamon) and Polar Beary (pink blueberry). Both varieties are vegan, gluten-free and made without any artificial flavors or colors. Each serving of EnviroKidz waffles contains 14 grams of whole grains and 5 grams of plant-based protein.

“EnviroKidz new Penguin Party and Polar Beary waffles are chock full of healthy whole grains and protein,” said Arjan Stephens, general manager of Nature’s Path. “Believe it or not, the protein comes from navy beans and peas. Which means your kids are getting lots of delicious, certified organic veggies in every bite.”

Both varieties also deliver special environmental messages on their boxes about the animals they represent.

Polar Beary waffles, which gets its pink color from beets and fresh blueberries, highlights the plight of the polar bear. Polar bears are endangered due to climate change, increased commercial activities, pollution, disease and habitat erosion. Meanwhile, the Penguin Party variety highlights the African penguin, which is under threat due to climate change and industrial fishing. The boxes call out the efforts of Penguins International, which is working to protect the future of the species.

As with all EnviroKidz products, a portion of every purchase goes toward protecting endangered species. To date, EnviroKidz has donated more than $3.5 million to organizations that work toward saving threatened and endangered animals, including the Jane Goodall Institute and the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

EnviroKidz Penguin Party and Polar Beary waffles are now available at retailers including Whole Foods Market.