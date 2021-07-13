DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — As part of its initiative to support its customers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) territories, TNA Solutions has named Magdy El Dessouky as general manager for North Africa. Mr. El Dessouky will be responsible for customer services and technical support of Algeria, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia.

“Magdy’s appointment will lend further support to TNA’s efforts to support the food manufacturing sector across the region,” said Mukul Shukla, general manager for MENA, TNA. “North Africa has shown great potential in embracing new technologies and is now ripe to establish more innovative enterprises. TNA’s expansion here is just one example of how our strong trade and investment ties continue to grow, creating even more opportunities for our customers now — and in the future.”

Mr. El Dessouky brings more than 21 years of experience in customer service and business development to his new role with TNA. He first joined the company in 2016 as general manager for Australia. Since then, he has held key positions in Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Africa and Australia. In this role in North Africa, Mr. El Dessouky will be helping customers optimize their packaging and processing solutions with TNA innovations.

“With a proven track record in technical sales and engineering, Magdy’s extensive global experience and passion for results make him the perfect candidate to offer our customers the best in high-performance, flexible and simple solutions,” said Alf Taylor, managing director and chief executive officer, TNA. “The food manufacturing industry is an integral part of the North African economy and Magdy’s appointment will lend further support to our initiatives to bolster growth and long-lasting success for our customers in the region.”