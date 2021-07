CK Ingredients’ LuPro line of Albus Lupin Bean ingredients brings nutrition and functionality to a wide range of snack and bakery applications, including cookies, bars, cakes, bread and breakfast foods. These ingredients are available in flour, toasted flour, grits, flakes and micronized flour in conventional, organic and non-GMO certifications. These ingredients are keto-friendly, bringing protein and fiber with only 4% net carbs to a formulation.

