WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 0.1¢ per lb in June, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, decreased 12.5¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 151¢, down 0.1¢ per lb from May but up 3.6¢ from June 2020.

At 202.6¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 12.5¢ per lb from May and down 9.2¢ per lb from June 2020.

The national average price of family flour in June was 35.6¢, down 8.3¢ from May and down 11.2¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in June was 107.3¢ per lb, down 26.3¢ from May and down 20.7¢ from June 2020. Chocolate chip cookies were 406.8¢ per lb, up 4.9¢ from May and up 35.1¢ from June 2020.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in June was 77.8¢, down 2.3¢ from May but up 2.9¢ from June 2020.