NEWTON, NC — Steve Arndt, commercial business manager of Renwood Mills LLC, has retired following a 45 year in the flour milling business.

Mr. Arndt joined Midstate Mills, Inc., Newton, NC, in 1975 after graduating from Gardner Webb University, Boiling Springs, NC, and following service in the US Air Force. Mr. Arndt’s roots in milling go back deeper. A third-generation flour miller, Mr. Arndt while in high school worked at Midstate — a family business established by G.D. Drum in 1935.

At Midstate, Mr. Arndt held a range of roles, including transportation and warehouse management. During the 1980s, Mr. Arndt helped manage a Busch Series stock car team sponsored by Southern Biscuit, a Midstate brand.

Mr. Arndt was chief marketing officer and a member of the Midstate Mills executive team from 2007 until 2013, when the company was acquired and renamed Renwood Mills. In the three years that followed, Mr. Arndt was development director and commercial business manager. The Mennel Milling Co. and Plaza Belmont Management Group acquired Renwood in 2016, and Mr. Arndt remained with the business as commercial business manager, overseeing commercial flour sales and private label retail flour accounts. According to the Grain & Milling Annual published by Sosland Publishing Co., the Newton mill has 6,500 cwts of daily flour milling capacity.

Describing Mr. Arndt as “an institution in the family flour business,” Renwood said he was relied upon for his experience and industry knowledge. In retirement, Mr. Arndt is expected to enjoy fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and enjoying North Carolina barbecue.