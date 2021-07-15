WARSAW, POLAND — Cargill said it plans to enter the European soluble fiber market with a $45 million investment at its Wroclaw, Poland, facility. Construction of the new production unit has already begun, with full commercialization of the company’s initial offerings expected in the second half of 2022.

Cargill said the new soluble fibers line will round out its portfolio of sugar-reducing products, which also includes a full line of sweeteners.

“Unlike most of the soluble fibers currently available, our new offerings were specifically designed to address the unique challenges facing food manufacturers as they aim to improve the nutritional profiles of their products, with fewer calories and less sugars,” said Manuj Khanna, business development manager for fibers. “Our soluble fibers shine in these complex applications, providing great performance in terms of taste, appearance, digestive tolerance and mouthfeel — all critical to consumer satisfaction.”

Cargill said it will use micro-reactor technology developed in partnership with Germany’s Karlsruhe Institute for Technology to enable sugar reduction up to 30% and support calorie reduction and fiber enrichment in confectionery, sweet bakery, fillings, cereals, ice cream and dairy, while helping to maintain desired appearance, taste and texture.

Customer trials with Cargill’s new soluble fibers are already underway, the company said.

The patented technology is expected to enable Cargill to produce next-generation fibers. As with the initial offerings, the future soluble fibers will address key market needs targeting sugar and fat reduction, Cargill said.

“Demand for products with improved nutritional profiles shows no signs of abating,” said Willian Oliveira, segment director sweetness for Cargill’s European starches, sweeteners and texturizers business. “This critical investment, combined with our existing portfolio of sweetness solutions and deep formulation and application expertise, ensures we have all the tools necessary to support our customers’ product development journeys.”