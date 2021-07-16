HOLZMINDEN, GERMANY – Symrise Diana Food, a business of Holzminden-based Symrise, plans to expand its transparency and traceability capabilities by entering into an agreement with SMAG Smart Agriculture to develop a customized mobile software app. Diana Food will digitize its global agronomic activities through the app, which will create a digital agro-community comprised of Diana Food’s 13 global agronomists and its fruit and vegetable producers.

“Many consumers lack trust in the food supply,” said Nicolas Gribius, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) agronomy manager for Diana Food. “The use of this digital technology demonstrates how Diana Food helps its customers address this concern with highly accurate, high quality data.”

Diana Food is testing the app in France and Chile before rolling it out globally.

“Onboarding this digital solution serves as an example of how Diana Food is demonstrating its leadership in the industry by applying new technology to agronomy to meet market demands,” Mr. Gribius said. “Our customer base considers societal factors like transparency and traceability extremely important. With the Agreo app in place, we expect to mitigate risks and reduce human error by constructing a detailed database of our agronomic knowledge.”

Diana Food supplies ingredients to the food, beverage, baby food and dietary supplement industries. SMAG Smart Agriculture publishes and develops tools and provides support for digital transformation across all agricultural sectors.