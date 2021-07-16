AUSTIN, TEXAS — Michelle Wong has been named chief marketing officer at dessert bakery Sprinkles. In the newly created role, Ms. Wong will lead all consumer and product marketing programs as Sprinkles continues to innovate product offerings. She will join the senior leadership team of the company and report to Dan Mesches, president and chief executive officer.

Ms. Wong most recently was interim vice president of marketing and sales at Sprinkles. Prior to Sprinkles she was principal at M. Wong Consulting, and earlier she spent 11 years with creative ad agency Dailey, where she was president and managing partner for two years. She also worked as a group account director and vice president account supervisor at Dailey. Earlier, she was an account supervisor at M&C Saatchi, an account executive at Draftfcb and an account executive at Leo Burnett.

Ms. Wong holds a Grand Diplôme from Le Cordon Bleu in London.

“In addition to being an outstanding leader with an impressive track record of elevating global brands, Michelle is a true creative expert, Mr. Mesches said. “In just a few months, she led the Sprinkles team to successfully launch a new product line (Sprinkles Chocolate) that made national headlines. As we continue our nationwide growth plans, Michelle will keep Sprinkles best-in-class by developing a full DTC line of products, bakery innovation and implementing technology to enhance our guests’ experience with Sprinkles.”

Sprinkles offers premium cupcakes, cakes and cookies that are baked fresh in small batches throughout the day. Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005 and has grown to over 40 bakeries and Cupcake ATMs coast-to-coast. In 2021, Sprinkles launched its first ever line of chocolates inspired by the iconic cupcakes’ best-selling flavors.