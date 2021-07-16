QUILL LAKE, SASK. — Parrish & Heimbecker, Ltd. (P&H) is upgrading its Quill Lake, Sask., grain elevator and crop inputs center with a rail expansion project.

It will increase the Quill Lake facility’s existing 50 car spot to accommodate 100 cars from CN in one spot, which will allow for twice the clearing of grain from the facility. Construction is expected to begin in July and completed in November.

P&H also is adding a rail car unloading system that will allow us to unload a rail car off either track at 272 tonnes per hour. This part of the project is expected to begin in August and be completed in September.

The installation of a fertilizer rail unload tunnel, capable of unloading a rail car at 20 tonnes per hour, is underway as well as the first phase of increasing the speed of the facilities’ rail load-out capacity.

This is P&H’s latest expansion of the company. It recently announced plans to build a new grain and crop inputs facility in Yorkton, Sask. The new facility will include 25,000 tonnes of grain storage and a 150 car CN loop track for continuous grain loading and movement. It replaces the current facility, which has been in operation since 1980. Construction already has begun, and the facility is expected to begin receiving grain in June 2022.

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2021 Grain & Milling Annual, P&H has a total of 20 grain storage facilities with a total licensed grain storage capacity of 23.4 million bus.