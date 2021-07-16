Unifiller’s Sheet Cake Icing Line (SKIL) is designed for industrial bakeries looking to automate the assembly, filling and icing process for sheet cakes. This all-in-one sheet cake decorating line was built with speed, accuracy and efficiency in mind to help bakery manufacturers streamline labor.

“Labor-related issues can be one of the biggest challenges for industrial bakeries,” said Steven Belyea, applications manager at Unifiller. “Customers looking to increase throughput rely on the typical fix, which is to add labor. This results in more hands touching the product and greater inconsistencies with the end product. Customers who have installed our Sheet Cake Icing Line have been able to reduce a large portion of their labor or repurpose it to other areas of the plant while simultaneously increasing the quality of their product and overall throughput.”

The SKIL’s computer-controlled system can store up to 100 recipes and custom production speeds, icing up to 10 sheet cakes a minute. For base, top and side icing, the SKIL’s servo depositors provide optimal spread control and reduce the need for manual touch-ups. Additional modules can be added to this baseline for customized needs, including the Cake Stacker, Cake Slicer and Bordering Line.

(604) 940-2233 • www.unifiller.com