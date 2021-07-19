CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme is introducing limited-edition donuts inspired by classic carnival fare.

Krispy Kreme’s Carnival Collection includes three donuts. The caramel apple donut is a shell donut filled with caramel apple Kreme, dipped in green apple icing drizzled with caramel, and finished with rainbow sprinkles and a pretzel stick. The cotton candy donut is an Original Glazed donut dipped in cotton candy icing, covered in cotton candy sugar and topped with buttercream and rainbow sprinkles. The caramel popcorn donut is a glazed shell donut filled with caramel popcorn Kreme, topped with a caramel drizzle and caramel popcorn pieces.

“Carnivals are a summertime tradition and whether yours has returned or not after a year off, you can get a taste of your favorite fair flavors with these delicious new doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme.