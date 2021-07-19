ORRVILLE, OHIO – The J.M. Smucker Co. plans to add two new varieties to its Uncrustables line in October. The new products include uncured pepperoni bites and uncured pepperoni roll-ups.

The bites are formulated with bread, pepperoni, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. The roll-ups feature flatbread, pepperoni, Provolone and Neufchatel cheeses with seasoning.

The new varieties are being added to the Uncrustables brand, which include such sandwich varieties as chocolate hazelnut spread, peanut butter and grape jelly, peanut butter and strawberry, and peanut butter and honey, as well as turkey and Colby Jack cheese roll-ups, uncured ham and cheddar roll-ups, taco bites, and barbecue chicken bites.