MILWAUKEE — Sensient Technologies Corp. has acquired the assets of Piscataway, NJ-based Flavor Solutions, Inc., a provider of flavors and flavor technologies to the food, beverage and nutraceutical markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of this business will allow Sensient to expand its flavor portfolio and add key technologies to strengthen its technical solution capabilities,” said Paul Manning, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Sensient Technologies. “I am excited to welcome the Flavor Solutions team to Sensient and to support the strong customer relationships that the team has built.”

According to Sensient, the acquisition of Flavor Solutions will expand its flavor portfolio through the expansion of its traditional flavor offering as well as the addition of savory reaction flavors, natural shelf-life extender technologies, and additional sweetness-enhancing and salt-reduction taste-modulation technology platforms.

The acquisition of Flavor Solutions continues a refocus for Sensient, which two years ago announced plans to divest its inks, fruit preparation and fragrance business lines in order to reduce debt and use proceeds to acquire businesses in core focus areas, including food colors, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, finished flavors, extracts and natural ingredients.