ST. LOUIS — Bruce Bennett has been named to the newly created role of president of the Ingredients business segment of Benson Hill, Inc., a food technology company focused on unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants through cutting-edge food innovation.

In his new role, Mr. Bennett will oversee global operations and adoption of Benson Hill’s ingredients portfolio for the growing plant-based protein market. In addition, he will lead organizational functions that drive end-to-end delivery of Benson Hill’s ingredients portfolio across its supply chain. His role will focus on managing the production, sales and delivery of Benson Hill’s proprietary, non-GMO soybean portfolio, including its innovative Ultra-High Protein soybean ingredients, as well as future innovations planned for yellow pea, the fastest-growing protein source for plant-based meat alternatives.

Mr. Bennett has more than two decades of experience in the food industry as well as commercializing next-generation proteins at multinational food processing corporations. He most recently was vice president of strategic sourcing at McClement Management Group. Prior to that, he spent 25 years at ADM in a variety of global roles, including vice president, Foods & Wellness; president, Specialty Ingredients; and president, Plant Proteins. He also led efforts to expand ADM’s geographic footprint, broaden its portfolio into complimentary and adjacent products, and commercialize next-generation protein ingredients.

He received a bachelor of arts degree from Illinois Wesleyan University.

“Bruce has a deep understanding of the interconnected factors that influence the sourcing decisions of traders, processors and CPG companies, including demand for protein diversity and functionality, the continued need for operational efficiencies, and growing interest in driving sustainability,” said Matt Crisp, chief executive officer of Benson Hill. “We look forward to benefiting from Bruce’s leadership skills, bold thinking and extensive industry experience as we continue our rapid growth trajectory to serve the food industry’s evolution from commodities to more whole and differentiated ingredient options, starting with a better seed.”