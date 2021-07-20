CHICAGO – The flour used to formulate Simple Mills’ new Sweet Thins snacks is a blend of watermelon seed, cashew, sunflower seed and flax seed. Coconut sugar provides the sweetness.

The company is claiming the new product marks the introduction of watermelon seed flour to the cookie category and that the ingredient is central to the snack’s light and crispy texture. Simple Mills is additionally promoting the sustainable attributes of Sweet Thins, noting that the coconut sugar and watermelon seeds are grown using regenerative farming practices.

“Sweet Thins is one of our most exciting new products to-date and one that we’ve been developing and testing for over two years,” said Katlin Smith, founder and chief executive officer of Simple Mills. “Not only does the food we eat have the potential to positively impact our bodies, but it plays a huge role in our planet’s health. When we grow food in environmentally sustainable ways, we can be a driving force in addressing climate change. I see Simple Mills being a change agent in the food industry, and we’re excited about the role Sweet Thins plays in our larger mission to use agriculture as a tool to heal the planet.”

Sweet Thins are available in three varieties, including mint chocolate, chocolate brownie and honey cinnamon. They are gluten free and Non-GMO Project verified and have a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 4.25 oz box.