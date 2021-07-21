OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular has expanded by hiring a rail trade team in Orlando, Fla.

The full trading and support team consists of nine employees from Central States Enterprises and will provide rail grain merchandising and supply chain solutions to Eastern US customers.

The new addition will complement Scoular’s current existing Western US Rail Trading Team and will be referred to as the Eastern US Rail Trading Team. It will help the company further its network of operations via truck, railcar and barge in the eastern region of the United States.

“This new team brings deep knowledge, energy, and outstanding customer service to Scoular and will help us to continue to better serve our customers and provide creative supply chain solutions,” said Ron Bingham, senior vice president and grain division leader for Scoular. “Hiring this team is another example of Scoular investing in the growth of our core business.”

Privately-owned Scoular is a 128-year-old company with more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia. The company buys, sells, stores, handles and processes grain and ingredients as well as manage transportation and logistics. It is the 11th largest grain company in the United States, as measured by grain-storage capacity. According to the 2021 Grain & Milling Annual published by Sosland Publishing Co., Scoular has 131 million bushels of storage capacity in the United States.