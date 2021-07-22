PARSIPPANY, NJ. — B&G Foods, Inc. has founded the B&G Foods Scholarship at The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) to support individuals from diverse backgrounds in their pursuits of culinary careers. The B&G Foods Scholarship will award five $10,000 grants to eligible students at the CIA each year with a total commitment of $1 million in scholarships over the next eight years. Scholarship recipients who continue their education in good standing will receive the award each year until graduation.

B&G Foods said the scholarship is the latest example of its support of the CIA. In addition to the scholarships, B&G Foods said it has committed to making ongoing in-kind contributions of products and ingredients for use in CIA classrooms. The company also will invite students to continue their engagement with B&G Foods through mentorship, internships, and potential employment.

“Food is a universal language, and B&G Foods believes that the culinary arts are made infinitely more powerful with a diverse blend of people and perspectives,” said Jordan Greenberg, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of B&G Foods. “Whether students seek employment in or outside the kitchen, B&G Foods hopes that these annual awards will promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion within the world of food.”

Kevin Allan, vice president of advancement at the CIA, added, “This scholarship program will help even more students realize their dreams of attending the world’s premier culinary college. We are grateful to B&G Foods for their ongoing support of our mission and our students’ education.”

Founded in 1946, the CIA offers master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts.