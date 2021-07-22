RICHMOND, VA. — AMF Bakery Systems named Shari Litow as director of customer care for the United States and Latin America. Ms. Litow will report to David Burke, vice president for US and Latin America.

“Shari joins AMF with a wealth of experience that she will leverage to improve the value and level of support we provide our Americas customers while seeking new ways to deliver customer care solutions,” Mr. Burke said.

In her new role, Ms. Litow will lead AMF’s aftermarket teams in the regions to empower bakery teams and provide personalized customer experiences.

Prior to joining AMF, she spent 12 years in leadership and customer-focused roles at Dupont. In her most recent role as director of market operations for Ohly Americas, Boyceville, Wis., she led the Americas leadership team, including operations, finance, supply chain and human resources.

Ms. Litow received a master’s degree in business administration from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

AMF Bakery Systems is a global supplier for bakery equipment and complete system solutions. AMF Bakery Systems is a member of the Markel Food Group.