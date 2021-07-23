WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion, Inc. debuted a new textured protein at the Institute of Food Technologists’ FIRST virtual conference, held July 19-21.

The company added VITESSENSE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein to its range of plant-based solutions for the United States and Canada.

The new structured vegetable protein is derived from peas. In formulation, it provides a variety of functional benefits, including ease of hydration, flexible hydration time and water ratio, room-temperature hydration, versatile particle size and superior firmness and particle integrity post hydration, according to Ingredion. It provides optimal texture, chewiness and firmness to help mimic traditional meat in plant-based food products. Ideal applications for the ingredient include savory plant-based burger, chicken nugget, meatball, seafood patty, chicken/tuna salad, sausage and crumble alternatives.

VITESSENCE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein is labeled as pea protein and provides 65% protein (dry weight). It supports non-GMO package claims and does not require allergen labeling.

“The launch of VITESSENCE TEX Crumbles 102 textured protein marks another step toward expanding Ingredion’s plant-based protein capabilities to help manufacturers meet consumer demand,” said Michael Natale, global growth platform leader, plant-based proteins, at Ingredion. “Ingredion’s continued investment in this category, including the opening of our South Sioux City, Neb., manufacturing facility, positions us to create the future of plant protein while providing the food and beverage industry with new options for creating differentiated, plant-based products.”