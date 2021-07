Handtmann’s servo-driven rotary dividing system for pizza and bread dough scales with +/-1% accuracy at up to 200 ppm. It produces a large range of premium products on a single cutting unit. With the VF 800 divider, the single lane SE 442-1 rotary divider delivers higher dough yields without oil, in a short product path and with improved dough quality. The consistent and continuous scaling of each dough piece also ensures a process-reliable operation.

