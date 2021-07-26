EAGLE, IDAHO — Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has announced plans to invest $415 million to modernize its french fry processing plant in American Falls, Idaho. The facility was built in 1961.

As part of the investment, Lamb Weston said it plans to build a new french fry processing line, with expected capacity to produce more than 350 million lbs of frozen french fries and other potato products per year.

Construction of the new line is expected to be completed by mid-2023 and will add approximately 130 new jobs.

“We continue to be confident about the long-term health and growth of the global french fry market,” said Tom Werner, president and chief executive officer of Lamb Weston. “This investment in American Falls complements our recently announced plans to construct a greenfield french fry processing facility in China, as well as capacity expansion in Russia by our European joint venture, Lamb-Weston/Meijer. Together, these investments will strengthen our global manufacturing network and provide us added flexibility to meet demand growth and serve our customers around the world.”