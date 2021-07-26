CHICAGO — Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., a global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and children, has been named to the board of directors of Conagra Brands, Inc., effective Aug. 2. With this addition, the Conagra Brands board will increase to 12 members.

“We are pleased to welcome Fran to the Conagra Brands board,” said Richard H. Lenny, chairman of Conagra Brands. “Conagra and our shareholders will benefit from Fran's deep experience building consumer brands and her proven track record as an executive leader.”

Ms. Horowitz has been CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. since 2017. Earlier, she was president and chief merchandising officer for all brands and the brand president for Hollister. Before joining Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Ms. Horowitz held leadership positions with a variety of leading fashion retailers, including Ann Inc., Express, Inc., and Bloomingdale's.

Ms. Horowitz serves as a board member for non-profit organizations Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) and SeriousFun Children's Network.

She received a bachelor's degree in international studies from Lafayette College and a master’s degree in business administration from Fordham University.

“I’m excited to join the Conagra Brands board,” Ms. Horowitz said. “The board of directors, management team, and dedicated employees have built Conagra into an innovative, consumer-focused packaged food company. I look forward to contributing to Conagra’s ongoing success.”