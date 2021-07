Axis Automation’s Duster is a dry ingredient dispenser for flour, powder sugar and other fine powders. Its patented design ensures precise, consistent deposits for up to 50% less consumption, while its compact design allows it to fit into almost any production line. Deposit rates are fully programmable for precise speed control; food contact surfaces are easily accessed for efficient sanitation.

(262) 367-4444 • www.axisautomation.com