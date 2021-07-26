BURLINGTON, WIS. — Nestle USA has unveiled plans to invest $70 million to make over its facility in Burlington.

The plant, which for many years produced candy bars such as 100 Grand, Nestle Crunch and Buncha Crunch, will be retooled to begin production of Nestle Toll House refrigerated cookie dough.

“These four new lines will add new technology and infrastructure designed for refrigerated cookie dough,” said Lauren Rubbo, a spokesperson at Nestle. “Through this addition, we’ll be looking to fill more than 100 positions by May 2022.”

Nestle sold its US confectionery business to the Ferrero Group in April 2018. The Burlington plant was not included in the sale, though, and Nestle retained the facility for production of its ice cream, baking and beverage lines.