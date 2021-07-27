YORK, PA. — Wolfgang Confectioners, a manufacturer of private label confections and snacks and one of the oldest family-owned chocolate companies in the United States, said it will invest more than $3.5 million to expand operations at its 137,000-square-foot facility in Loganville in York County, Pa. The project will create 95 new, full-time jobs.

Wolfgang Confectioners said the expansion includes the redevelopment of an underutilized production line and the addition of a new production line that will accommodate increased consumer demand and support the facility in operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We are honored by the opportunity to continue our mission to make candy and bless lives while serving our employees, community and customers,” said Sam Miller, president of Wolfgang Confectioners. “Wolfgang has been a staple in the York community for the past 100 years, and we look forward to carrying on the legacy.”

Wolfgang Confectioners was founded in York in 1921 by Delphi Eli and Mima Mae Wolfgang as the D. E. Wolfgang Candy Co. The company’s products include chocolate bars and squares, chocolate-covered pretzels, molded chocolate and confectionery panning. The company has an additional site located in downtown York that includes an incubator facility.

Wolfgang Confectioners received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $95,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $50,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers.