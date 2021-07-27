RICHMOND, BC. — Nature’s Path Organic Foods is introducing No Added Sugar Granola, featuring only 4 grams of sugar from natural sweeteners per serving.

The vegan granola is sweetened with dates that have been sorted, pitted and ground into a finely milled flour. The date powder provides sweetness without the bitter aftertaste often associated with alternative sweeteners, Nature’s Path said.

"Dates are also high in fiber, which is fantastic for digestive health," said Arjan Stephens, general manager for Nature’s Path. "And their fiber content makes dates a low-glycemic food, so you can enjoy the sweet taste of No Added Sugar Granola without a blood-sugar spike. Science has shown a clear link between a diet high in added sugars and chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Our No Added Sugar Granolas are an easy way of reducing your sugar intake without sacrificing taste or nutrition."

Non-GMO Project verified and USDA certified organic, Nature’s Path No Added Sugar Granola contains 17 grams of whole grains per serving and healthy fats from sunflower oil, which aids in satiety and maintaining stable blood sugar levels, the company said. The granola comes in two flavors: vanilla almond butter and mixed berry.

The vanilla almond butter variety blends whole grain rolled oats with almond butter and vanilla flavor. Each 1/3-cup serving contains 150 calories, 3 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein.

The mixed berry granola is made with whole grain rolled oats and dried blueberries, raspberries and strawberries. Each 1/3-cup serving contains 140 calories, 3 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein.

"People are worried about the amount of sugar they are consuming," Mr. Stephens said. "Eighty-seven percent of US consumers say they are limiting their sugar consumption to some degree. Our No Added Sugar Granola makes reducing your sugar intake easy. Our new granolas contain zero percent added sugar but are still 100% delicious."

Nature’s Path No Added Sugar Granola is available nationwide in 10-oz resealable pouches for a suggested retail price of $6.99.