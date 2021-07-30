MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. is expanding its private label offerings with four new Favorite Day sweet treats.

New Favorite Day Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins are crispy, bite-size chocolate chip cookies with a touch of salted caramel flavor. Each nine-cookie serving contains 130 calories, 11 grams of sugar, 6 grams of fat and 2 grams of protein. A 7-oz package retails for $2.99.

Favorite Day Madeleine & Brownie Tiny Treats are bite-size sweets that combine madeleine cookie with brownie and are made with real butter. Each piece contains 110 calories, 8 grams of sugar, 6 grams of fat and 1 gram of protein. An 11-oz package retails for $3.99.

Favorite Day Cinnamon Churro Cookie Bites are crispy, bite-size cookies coated with cinnamon sugar. The cookies contain 130 calories, 11 grams of sugar, 6 grams of fat and 12 grams of protein per 11-piece serving. A 7-oz bag retails for $2.99.

Favorite Day Milk Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Crunchy Clusters are confections featuring pretzels and caramel dipped in and drizzled with milk chocolate. Each two-cluster serving contains 160 calories, 12 grams of sugar, 5 grams of fat and 2 grams of protein. A 6.5-oz bag retails for $3.99.