CHICAGO — Rice-A-Roni is reaching into the microwaveable rice category with new Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat Rice.

Ready after 90 seconds in the microwave, the rice comes in three flavors: Herb & Butter, Garlic & Olive Oil and Spicy Spanish, which is seasoned with tomato, green bell pepper, onion, garlic, paprika and spices. Each 1-cup serving contains 250 to 260 calories, 54 grams of carbs and 5 grams of protein.

"As families navigate busier schedules and have less time and energy to prepare meals at home, they're seeking delicious and convenient dinner options," said Michelle McAlister, senior director of marketing for the meals portfolio at Quaker Foods North America, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc. "Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat offers a tasty side dish option that helps families spend more time together around the dinner table and less time preparing meals. We're excited to expand our family-pleasing Rice-A-Roni product offerings in an even more convenient format."

Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat Rice is available nationwide for $2.19 per 8.8-oz pouch.