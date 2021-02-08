WASHINGTON —Flour production in the second quarter of 2021 totaled 103,320,000 cwts, up 1,270,000, or 1.2%, from 102,050,000 a year ago, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) of the US Department of Agriculture. Second-quarter 2021 production was down 0.6% from 103,929,000 in the second quarter of 2019.Production in the first quarter of 2021 was 103,635,000 cwts.

January-June flour output aggregated 206,955,000 cwts, down 1.6% from 210,227,000 in the first half of 2020 and 210,757,000 in January-June 2019.

US 24-hour capacity in April-June was 1,585,762 cwts, unchanged from the first quarter and down from 1,627,160 cwts a year back.

Flour mill operating rate in April-June was at 84.6%, down from 86% in January-March but up from 81.5% in April-June 2020.

Wheat grind in the second quarter at 223,289,000 bus was down 0.5% from 224,523,000 in the first quarter but up 1.8% from 219,302,000 a year ago.

Millfeed output in April-June totaled 1,627,509 tons, against 1,630,891 in the first quarter and 1,557,553 a year ago.

April-June semolina production tumbled 21% to 7,247,000 cwts from the record 9,155,000 cwts a year ago and down 4.9% from 7,622,000 cwts in 2019. It also was down 10.4% from 8,086,000 in the first quarter this year. Semolina output in the first half of 2021 totaled 15,333,000 cwts, down 11.3% from 17,295,000 a year back but down slightly from 15,527,000 cwts in January-March 2019.

NASS data are now available for 28 consecutive quarters.

US flour production ex-semolina in the second quarter was 96,073,000 cwts, up 3.4% from 92,895,000 a year ago. It was 96,307,000 cwts in 2019.

Rye flour production in the second quarter totaled 201,000 cwts, down from 209,000 in the first quarter and down from 204,000 a year ago.