CHICAGO — Ferrara, a related company of the Ferrero Group, is reimagining its Famous Amos brand for today’s world, the company said. The brand is keeping its traditional crunchy, bite-size shape while introducing new recipes with premium ingredients.

As part of the brand’s premium repositioning, Ferrara is launching Famous Amos Wonders from the World, a collection of globally inspired takes on the classic chocolate chip cookie made with ingredients sourced from around the world.

The Belgian Chocolate Chip cookies feature chocolate sourced from Belgium. Each 4-cookie serving contains 140 calories, 19 grams of carbs, 9 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein.

The Philippine Coconut & White Chocolate Chip cookies are made with coconut flakes from the Philippines. Each 4-cookie serving contains 150 calories, 19 grams of carbs, 10 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein.

The Mediterranean Hazelnut & Chocolate Chip cookies are packed with hazelnuts selected from the Mediterranean Sea. Each 4-cookie serving contains 150 calories, 17 grams of carbs, 8 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein.

“We heard from our fans that quality ingredients are most important to them, so we're relaunching Famous Amos cookies with this in mind,” said Rachna Patel, senior director of distinctive brands at Ferrara. “We selected the best ingredients from around the world for our three new globally inspired flavors and we can't wait for everyone to try them.”

Famous Amos Wonders from the World are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per 7-oz bag.