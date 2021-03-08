COLUMBUS, OHIO — Jane’s Dough Foods, which makes dough and frozen pizza for co-pack and private label customers, in addition to the Sonoma Flatbreads Gluten-Free and Donatos Oven-Ready brands, has changed its name to Jane’s Dough Premium Foods. The company said the name change reflects distribution and demand growing to all-time highs for its premium pizza products.

As part of the rebrand, Jane’s Dough Premium Foods has unveiled a new logo and a complete website redesign.

Jane’s Dough Premium Foods said it expanded its capacity in the fourth quarter of 2020 to produce 50% more topped pizzas for distribution to more than 11,000 club, grocery, mass merchandise and foodservice outlets. The company also added equipment to enable complex topping with more precision.

“We are excited about the future of Jane’s Dough Premium Foods,” said Stan Jacot, president of Jane’s Dough Premium Foods. “The new name, logo, and website clarify our strength — leaders in premium pizza. We create pizzas that consumers prefer, for every lifestyle.

“I’m incredibly proud of the more than 80 associates who have worked hard to make our growth and success possible. Their attention to detail and passion for what we do is evident every day.”

Jane’s Dough Premium Foods partners with the Edge Innovation Hub (robotics and technical innovation), Grote Co. (global expertise in food slicing and assembly equipment) and Donatos (edge-to-edge pizza that is sold coast to coast).