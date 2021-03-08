IRVINE, CALIF. — NURA USA, an ingredient supplier founded in 2018, launched CLEANMOOD, its first branded ingredient.

CLEANMOOD is an organic 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) ingredient. Extracted from Griffonia simplicifolia seeds sourced from Ghana, 5-HTP is a precursor to serotonin production in the brain and has been shown to support healthy sleep along with mood, stress and weight management, according to the company.

The plant-based mood support ingredient is tasteless, water-soluble and heat and pH stable. It comes in a versatile powder form that may be added to a wide range of applications, including beverages, snacks, candies, gummies and more. It is certified organic and glyphosate free.

While 5-HPT has been available as an ingredient in the supplements market, NURA USA created CLEANMOOD to bring its benefits to a wider audience, said Caydie Carrizosa, marketing manager at the Irvine, Calif.-based company, which also supplies a range of sweeteners, proteins, herbs and vitamins.

“Our main goal for CLEANMOOD was to make this ingredient available to the food and beverage industry,” Ms. Carrizosa said. “We wanted to make sure it checks off the boxes that food and beverage brands are looking for, so getting all the reputable certifications in place and going through SA-GRAS process was especially important. We wanted to focus on what people can benefit from, especially during these recent hard times.”

The ingredient has sparked interest from gummy, juice shot, sparkling beverage, coffee and snack brands, she added. A beverage featuring CLEANMOOD will launch later this year.