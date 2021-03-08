YAKIMA, WASH. — Kwik Lok Corp. has created two new positions: chief people officer and global director of marketing and communications. According to the company, the new positions have been added to create global consistency, while at the same time creating a culture of engagement and inclusion.

Christy Pettey, currently director of human resources at Kwik Lok, has been named CPO, where she will be responsible for the company’s total “people strategy” and global culture, overseeing all human resources activity for the company. Ms. Pettey has been with Kwik Lok since December 2020. Prior to joining Kwik Lok, she held a variety of roles at Bechtel National, Inc. over the course of a 15-year tenure. At Bechtel, Ms. Pettey was responsible for a wide array of human resources activities, including staffing, training, change management, and talent management.

“Our goal is to create an environment where employees can learn, grow and be curious,” said Don Carrell, chief executive officer. “We want our employees to be comfortable expressing ideas. It is important that this is a global role with visibility and advocacy on our leadership team.”

Additionally, Kwik Lok has named Karen Reed as global marketing and communications director. In the new role, Ms. Reed will be responsible for supporting the global brand as well as all corporate communications, including public relations, marketing, and employee communications. Ms. Reed has been with Kwik Lok for more than three years and has spearheaded the development of Kwik Lok’s renewed brand identity and the successful launch of Eco-Lok, the world’s first sustainable closure. Before joining Kwik Lok, she was the director of marketing and communications for Seattle Public Utilities in Seattle, where she oversaw all corporate communications, marketing, outreach, and employee communications for the utility.