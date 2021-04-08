OULU, FINLAND — Food quality control system manufacturer Mekitec Group has acquired Kanan Smart Solution, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. The acquisition, which includes a software development team and local sales and service operations in Mexico, boosts Mekitec’s place among the global leaders of x-ray inspection systems for baking companies.

Mekitec’s x-ray systems are powered by Kanan’s software solutions. Bimbo Ventures, the venture arm of Grupo Bimbo, will now enable Mekitec to grow faster and increase its focus on baking solutions, the companies said.

“AI (artificial intelligence) is transforming food inspection and enabling our customers to deliver ever better products to their customers,” said Pablo Sanchez, chief executive officer of Kanan and principal at Bimbo Ventures. “We’re excited that together with Mekitec, we’ll be one of the creators of the next generation of inspection, starting with baking.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.