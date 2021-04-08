OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular has promoted Melissa Norem to the new role of enterprise director of origination. She will lead the company’s engagement and communication with farmers and develop origination strategies.

In her new role, Ms. Norem will assemble a team of origination specialists across Scoular’s network that will work with the company’s originators to create a consistent experience for all producers, build and promote Scoular’s brand, marketing tools and other services for farmers, and facilitate a new grower roundtable, exploring how Scoular can best use technology to enhance farmer relationships.

Ms. Norem has been with Scoular for the past 15 years, most recently as senior business unit manager. She also has worked as a rail merchandiser, a cross-country trader and merchandiser, and a distillers trader. Prior to joining Scoular she was a millfeed trader at ADM.

“Melissa not only has demonstrated exceptional skills in trading, customer development and problem solving at Scoular, but she also brings a pride in farming to this role,” said Ron Bingham, senior vice president and head of Scoular’s Grain Division. “This role brings together Melissa’s passion for agriculture and for Scoular, as she will work to advance Scoular’s producer relationships into the next generation of farming.”