GARDENA, CALIF. — With the approach of fall comes the inevitable flood of pumpkin spice products, typically within the sweets and coffee categories. But Nissin Foods is pushing pumpkin spice into a less traditional format: ramen noodles.

Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice is sauce-based rather than soup-based and features a pumpkin seasoning that blends sweet, savory and spiced flavor profiles, the company said. The pumpkin spice flavored noodles are ready with a splash of water and four minutes in the microwave. Nissin recommends topping the dish with whipped cream.

“After 50 years of noodle innovation, what better time to release our most unexpected flavor to date with pumpkin spice, and trust me it really is that good,” said Jaclyn Park, vice president of marketing for Nissin Foods USA. “Product innovation is at the core of the Cup Noodles brand, and we are excited to launch our first-ever limited-edition flavor that is sure to cause a stir. You just have to try it.”

Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice will be available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide in late October.