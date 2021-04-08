WINNIPEG, MAN. — Richardson Oilseed Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of Richardson International Limited, has completed its purchase of Italgrani USA Inc., a durum miller.

The deal was completed on schedule and satisfied all regulatory and closing requirements.

As part of the agreement, Richardson has acquired a milling facility in St. Louis; storage and crop inputs facilities in Tolley, Powers Lake, and Benedict, ND; and a merchandising office, Mayco Export, Inc., in Minneapolis.

A team of more than 100 employees will join the broader Richardson network.

James Meyer, president of Italgrani USA, said the acquisition is an important milestone for the company.

“Our team is excited about the completion of this transaction and looks forward to joining the Richardson group of companies,” he said. “We are confident that new opportunities will drive further innovation and growth in Italgrani's business.”

Curt Vossen, president and chief executive officer of Richardson International, added, “We are excited to further diversify our processing operations — building on the success of both our value-added canola crushing and oat milling businesses — and expand our grain origination capabilities in a new marketplace. The US is a natural fit for Richardson’s long-term growth strategy and we are proud of our history investing in and supporting the communities where our customers and employees live and work. We will continue in this tradition as we welcome all new employees into the fold.”

The acquisition follows a series of investment announcements from Richardson earlier this year, including the doubling of its Yorkton oilseed processing plant along with grain handling and milling facility expansion projects across Western Canada and abroad. In recent years, the Italgrani milling facility underwent a significant expansion to improve efficiencies and increase capacity by over 40%. Richardson will continue to look for opportunities to inject further capital into all newly acquired assets.