BEVERLY, MASS. — Kristen Thomas has been named Midwest sales manager at PROVA Inc., a global provider of extracts and flavor solutions.

Prior to joining PROVA, Ms. Thomas started her career with extensive flavor profiling of vanilla at Bush Boake Allen, Inc. She held several research and development positions at companies including Keebler Co., and later expanded her expertise to include seasoning blends and antioxidants, working with companies such as Naturex Inc. and Griffith Laboratories. She also held sales positions at Saratoga Food Specialties, Kemin Americas, JM Swank LLC and Accurate Ingredients, Inc.

In her new role, Ms. Thomas will pair her sweet and savory knowledge to promote PROVA’s vast flavor portfolio, managing key accounts for the company in the Midwest as well as developing new accounts within the territory.

“We are delighted to have Kristen join our sales team,” said Anne Vlahos, vice president of sales at PROVA. “She is a dynamic, highly motivated individual who brings a wealth of expertise in flavors, ingredients and processing that I know will be valued by her customers. Kristen represents the true values of PROVA, and I know she will effectively convey our passion and expertise about sweet brown flavors to her Midwest customers.”