COLUMBIA, SC. — Grey Ghost Bakery, a made-from-scratch cookie baking company, has unveiled plans to invest $395,000 to increase production and co-packing capabilities at its facility in Charleston, SC. The expansion is expected to be completed later this summer and will create 25 jobs.

Founded in 2011, Grey Ghost Bakery creates made-from-scratch, hand-formed cookies in flavors such as lemon sugar, molasses spice, chocolate espresso, and chocolate bourbon. The company’s products are available at select retailers or via the company’s website.

“When we relocated Grey Ghost Bakery to Charleston in 2014, we were leaving a commissary kitchen arrangement and wanted to build out our own bakery,” said Katherine Frankstone, owner and chief baker at Grey Ghost Bakery. “We moved largely for lifestyle reasons but quickly discovered the amazing entrepreneurial community here. The support from fellow entrepreneurs and the local government support for small business have been incredible. We should have moved here sooner.”