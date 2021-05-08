EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. — Mondelez International, Inc. on Aug. 3 debuted the Oreo Cafe on the third floor of the It’Sugar store in the American Dream retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford.

The cafe has been described by Mondelez as “a new, immersive and personalized way for all fans and cookie lovers to experience Oreo in person.”

The new store offers retail items including Oreo cookie products and official merchandise, but it also features a treats bar where guests can enjoy shakes, sundaes, cheesecake and more made with Oreo cookies. Customers also may customize a treat by choosing a dessert base, then selecting from a wide range of Oreo-inspired toppings to make more than 200 possible combinations.

The menu also includes an exclusive not-so-secret item known as the Oreo Donut S’Morewich. The product features scoops of Oreo ice cream, chocolate waffle cone pieces, a marshmallow, glazed donut, fudge, sprinkles and Oreo cookies.