WOLFERTSCHWENDEN, GERMANY — Multivac Group, a producer of packaging equipment for food processors, has reached an agreement to collaborate with packaging machine manufacturer Italianpack SpA, thereby expanding its product portfolio in the traysealer sector. As part of the agreement, Multivac said it has a purchase option for 25.1% of the shares in Italianpack with a term of three years.

Founded in 1988 in Como, Italy, Italianpack is a growing manufacturer of traysealers that distributes its products worldwide both through a dealer network and directly. The company employs approximately 70 people and generated sales of €13.7 million in 2020.

“Italianpack has been successful on the market for many years,” said Christian Traumann, group president of Multivac, and Tomaso Petrini, managing partner of Italianpack. “We are looking forward to the collaboration in the traysealer business area, so that we can leverage our respective strengths in the best possible way to the benefit of our customers.”

As part of the collaboration, the companies said the smaller model series of Multivac-branded traysealers manufactured by Italianpack will begin being sold through Multivac’s global sales and service network. With its more than 85 subsidiaries and market coverage of 165 countries, Multivac is ideally positioned to contribute to the successful marketing of Italianpack’s traysealers worldwide, the companies added.