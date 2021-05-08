HUNT VALLEY, MD. — McCormick & Co., Inc. has partnered with Malden, Mass.-based Piantedosi Baking Co. to offer French’s Mustard Buns in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 7. The buns have a built-in yellow mustard flavor.

French’s plans to roll out its buns baked with French’s Classic Yellow Mustard at select well-known landmarks and baseball stadiums across the United States in cities such as New York City, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston.

“When the French’s opportunity came across our desk, we jumped at the chance to collaborate,” said Carmine Piantedosi, operations manager and owner of Piantedosi Baking Co. “Together, we have over 200 years of quality, creativity and experience. Mixing the bold flavor of their Classic Yellow Mustard and our innovative baking process, we developed a truly unique bread formula for National Mustard Day. We’re thrilled to have thousands of people across the country taste the awesome buns that we created.”

Founded in 1916, Piantedosi Baking Co. specializes in producing high-quality hearth and pan style bread for local restaurants, sandwich shops, cafes, national restaurant chains, supermarkets and more.