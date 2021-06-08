CINCINNATI — General Mills, Inc. has unveiled plans to invest $28 million to expand a cereal production plant in Sharonville, Ohio. As part of the expansion, General Mills said it will renovate the building, add new equipment and implement new training programs to support incoming talent development. A total of 33 new jobs are expected to be added at the plant, which currently employs 200.

“At General Mills, we’re accelerating our business and investing meaningfully in our people, brands, and capabilities to make food the world loves,” said Jay Sampson, Cincinnati plant manager at General Mills. “We are proud to channel that investment in the great city of Sharonville, home of many of our beloved cereals, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Chex, Fiber One, Cookie Crisp and Cheerios Oat Crunch.”

The company expects to complete work on the building by February 2022.

“The city of Sharonville greatly appreciates General Mills’ long-standing presence in our business community,” said Kevin Hardman, mayor of Sharonville. “We are thankful that Sharonville was chosen for such a significant capital project, bringing additional investment and jobs to our community.”

The Sharonville plant last expanded in 2011 when General Mills invested $45 million to add new product manufacturing lines and create 18 jobs. As part of that expansion, the Ohio Department of Development approved a $100,000 Rapid Outreach Grant to General Mills Operations, LLC for the costs associated with the acquisition of new machinery and equipment.