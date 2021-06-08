Cavanna’s flow-pack machines now include the XTS transport system and EtherCAT communication technology from Beckhoff. The new system can package 4,200 cookies per minute after they have been compiled into slugs. In addition, the machine can package the cookies in various flow-pack formats at speeds of up to 130 packages per minute with up to 32 cookies per package. The cookies can be formed in round, rectangular or square shapes.

